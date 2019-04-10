Scheer challenges Trudeau, repeats comments that prompted libel lawsuit threat

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to provoke Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into following through on his threat to sue him over allegedly libellous criticism of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

READ MORE: Trudeau defends Scheer lawsuit threat, says consequences for those who ‘twist the truth’

The Conservative leader has repeated, word for word, the March 29 statement that prompted Trudeau’s lawyer, Julian Porter, to send him notice of a potential libel suit.

For good measure, he’s done it outside the House of Commons, so parliamentary privilege won’t protect him.

READ MORE: Scheer denies deleting tweets amid Trudeau libel lawsuit threat

Scheer accuses Trudeau of leading a campaign to interfere with the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and directing Canada’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to break the law.

Trudeau says he put Scheer on notice because the Conservatives have a history of making misleading and defamatory statements.

He says he won’t “stand idly by” and allow that to happen.

WATCH: Andrew Scheer says he ‘welcomes’ court proceedings following Trudeau libel lawsuit threat