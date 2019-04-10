Canada
April 10, 2019 3:22 pm
Updated: April 10, 2019 4:13 pm

Scheer challenges Trudeau, repeats comments that prompted libel lawsuit threat

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to provoke Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into following through on his threat to sue him over allegedly libellous criticism of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Conservative leader has repeated, word for word, the March 29 statement that prompted Trudeau’s lawyer, Julian Porter, to send him notice of a potential libel suit.

For good measure, he’s done it outside the House of Commons, so parliamentary privilege won’t protect him.

Scheer accuses Trudeau of leading a campaign to interfere with the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and directing Canada’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to break the law.

Trudeau says he put Scheer on notice because the Conservatives have a history of making misleading and defamatory statements.

He says he won’t “stand idly by” and allow that to happen.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

