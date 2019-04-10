Canada
Suspicious man approached kids in Brantford: police

Brantford police are looking for the public's help after a group of children was approached by a suspicious man.

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man in Brantford.

Police say around 5:45 pm. on Tuesday, a man in a silver or grey SUV with a loud muffler, stopped in the Brantwood Park Road and Trotter Lane area to speak to a group of kids under the age of 12.

However, the man drove away when an adult came out of a nearby house to see what was going on.

Police say the suspect is described as white, in his 30s with very short hair, who was wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050, or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

