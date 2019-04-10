Suspicious man approached kids in Brantford: police

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man in Brantford.

READ MORE: Brantford Police identify victim in weekend homicide

Police say around 5:45 pm. on Tuesday, a man in a silver or grey SUV with a loud muffler, stopped in the Brantwood Park Road and Trotter Lane area to speak to a group of kids under the age of 12.

However, the man drove away when an adult came out of a nearby house to see what was going on.

Police say the suspect is described as white, in his 30s with very short hair, who was wearing sunglasses.

READ MORE: Police recover historical plaque stolen in Brantford

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050, or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

BPS is currently investigating an incident that occurred last night around 5:30 pm in the Brantwood Park and Trotter Lane area, where a unknown male stopped and spoke to a group of kids aged 8 to 12. the male drive away when an adult came out of the house. https://t.co/ZtevAGFxaE — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 10, 2019