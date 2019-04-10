Police arrest 3 men after Hamilton disturbance

Three men have been arrested, following a disturbance in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area man charged, allegedly travelling twice the legal speed limit

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police were called about a street disturbance in the Sherman Avenue and Barton Street area, where several windows and a door were damaged, causing about $1,000 in damage.

When officers arrived, the suspects allegedly fled through an alley. Police say they heard another disturbance at a nearby residence.

Police say the front door was already open with sounds of screaming coming from inside. Police say they found three men in their 20s, who claimed to have been pepper-sprayed and exhibited minor injuries from a physical altercation.

READ MORE: High-profile Hamilton lawyer loses licence after allegedly misappropriating funds in Caledonia lawsuit

Investigators suspected the men were involved in the original disturbance, and took them into custody for mischief.

HPS charges 3 #HamOnt males in relation to a street disturbance on Sheman Ave. Police believe an altercation took place & a residence in the area was damaged during the incident. Court date May 9, '19. https://t.co/ezRIftB0ow — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 10, 2019