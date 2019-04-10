Police arrest 3 men after Hamilton disturbance

Three men have been arrested, following a disturbance in Hamilton.
READ MORE: Hamilton-area man charged, allegedly travelling twice the legal speed limit
Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police were called about a street disturbance in the Sherman Avenue and Barton Street area, where several windows and a door were damaged, causing about $1,000 in damage.
When officers arrived, the suspects allegedly fled through an alley. Police say they heard another disturbance at a nearby residence.
Police say the front door was already open with sounds of screaming coming from inside. Police say they found three men in their 20s, who claimed to have been pepper-sprayed and exhibited minor injuries from a physical altercation.
READ MORE: High-profile Hamilton lawyer loses licence after allegedly misappropriating funds in Caledonia lawsuit
Investigators suspected the men were involved in the original disturbance, and took them into custody for mischief.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.