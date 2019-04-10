Helicopter points cops to suspects in Wolseley break-in

Winnipeg police used their Air1 helicopter to help track down a getaway car after a break-in to a Wolseley-area business early Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of an alarm at a Portage Avenue business at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. The helicopter spotted a person leaving the business and enter the vehicle, which was then tracked to the 1100 block of Wolseley Avenue, where ground-unit officers pulled the car over.

Inside, they found several stolen items and all three people in the car were arrested.

Police later discovered the suspects had been involved in another robbery, a few hours earlier, in the 900 block of Portage Avenue.

Jory Paul Bryce Johnson, 25, has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft, identity fraud, and failing to comply with probation.

Nickolas Walter Combot, 28, faces seven counts of break, enter and theft, 14 counts of theft under $5,000, robbery, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with conditions.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with two counts of break, enter and theft. She was released on a promise to appear.

