Peterborough man charged after allegedly assaulting sewage worker
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a sewage worker during an alleged altercation on Monday morning.
Peterborough Police Service say around 8 a.m., several workers were conducting work on a sewer system in the area of Lansdowne Street West and George Street when the accused walked past them.
The man allegedly became irate with the workers and swung a board near one person, spitting in their face, according to police. The accused then allegedly fled the area on foot.
Police received a report on the alleged incident and a description of a suspect. Officers located the man a short time later in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.
Ivan John Dawson, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a recognizance.
He was held in custody and appeared in court later on Monday.
