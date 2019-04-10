Crime
April 10, 2019 1:43 pm
Updated: April 10, 2019 1:46 pm

Peterborough man charged after allegedly assaulting sewage worker

A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a sewage worker.

A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a sewage worker during an alleged altercation on Monday morning.

Peterborough Police Service say around 8 a.m., several workers were conducting work on a sewer system in the area of Lansdowne Street West and George Street when the accused walked past them.

The man allegedly became irate with the workers and swung a board near one person, spitting in their face, according to police. The accused then allegedly fled the area on foot.

Police received a report on the alleged incident and a description of a suspect. Officers located the man a short time later in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Ivan John Dawson, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later on Monday.

