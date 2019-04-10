Crime
April 10, 2019 10:53 am

Essex OPP charge woman with stealing cash, collection plate from Leamington church

By Reporter  980 CFPL

OPP officers in Essex County say they collared a suspect accused of swiping a collection plate from a Leamington church.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES FILE/Lars Hagberg
A A

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a collection plate from a Leamington church.

Essex County OPP say they were contacted around 12 p.m. on Sunday with a complaint from a church on Fox Street.

READ MORE: Reverend describes worship allegedly interrupted by London’s notorious ‘street preachers’

Story continues below

The investigation showed that a suspect allegedly entered the church, took a collection plate and then left the scene. Officers were told members of the congregation followed the suspect on foot and were in a nearby alley.

Police arrived on scene within minutes and arrested the suspect. Officers say the majority of the money that was stolen has been recovered.

READ MORE: Police charge London man following church break-ins

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old woman from Leamington was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

She’s set to answer to the charges on May 16 in Leamington court.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Breach of Probation
Collection Plate
Essex County
Essex County OPP
fox street
Leamington
OPP
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.