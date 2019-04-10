Essex OPP charge woman with stealing cash, collection plate from Leamington church

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a collection plate from a Leamington church.

Essex County OPP say they were contacted around 12 p.m. on Sunday with a complaint from a church on Fox Street.

The investigation showed that a suspect allegedly entered the church, took a collection plate and then left the scene. Officers were told members of the congregation followed the suspect on foot and were in a nearby alley.

Police arrived on scene within minutes and arrested the suspect. Officers say the majority of the money that was stolen has been recovered.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old woman from Leamington was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

She’s set to answer to the charges on May 16 in Leamington court.