Toronto police issue public safety alert after Oxycodone stolen in city’s east end

Toronto police has issued a public safety alert for a quantity of stolen medication in Scarborough.
Officers said in a news release that on April 3, a container of Oxycodone was stolen in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.
Oxycodone is an opioid medication used for treating moderate to severe pain. Police warns that the pills or capsules could be harmful or fatal if ingested, especially to children.
