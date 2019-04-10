Crime
April 10, 2019 8:45 am

Police charge 18-year-old with attempted murder in shooting outside Toronto school

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A Toronto teen is facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder, after an alleged shooting outside a school in the city’s Jane and Finch area.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday and has also been charged with possessing a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault.

Police say he was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The alleged shooting happened last Thursday afternoon near the corner of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street.

Police say the suspect fired several shots into a parked vehicle, hitting a 16-year-old girl in the leg.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

