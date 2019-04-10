Winnipeg fire crews battle second fatal fire in 24 hours

Winnipeg fire crews responded to another fatal fire early Wednesday morning, after a Tuesday morning fire also killed one Winnipegger.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, after a resident reported the smell of smoke in their townhome after their smoke alarm activated.

When crews arrived, the condo complex in the 700-block of Dovercourt Drive was seen with smoke billowing out of one unit.

Neighbours warned firefighters that there was a resident still inside the townhome, forcing crews to do an immediate search inside the building.

The resident was located inside and transferred to hospital in critical condition, where they were later declared deceased.

There were no other injuries in the fire.

The home suffered significant damage from fire, smoke and water. The residents in the neighbouring unit were evacuated for the night as electricity was shut off, however, their townhome was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.