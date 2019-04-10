Crime
April 10, 2019 9:06 am

Tillsonburg homeowner reports deer carcass dropped at bottom of driveway

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The OPP is investigating after a deer carcass was left on a property in Tillsonburg.

Police in Tillsonburg are investigating after a resident reported a deer carcass was left at the bottom of a home’s driveway.

Oxford County OPP say they were contacted just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 after a homeowner on King Street called to report the deer’s remains.

Police believe they were left there sometime in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Officers are also asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and to report it.

