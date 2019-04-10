Tillsonburg homeowner reports deer carcass dropped at bottom of driveway

Police in Tillsonburg are investigating after a resident reported a deer carcass was left at the bottom of a home’s driveway.
Oxford County OPP say they were contacted just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 after a homeowner on King Street called to report the deer’s remains.
RELATED: Oh deer! Impaled buck is ‘lucky’ after a team-effort rescue in London
Police believe they were left there sometime in the early morning hours.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Officers are also asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and to report it.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.