Vancouver deemed most rat-infested city in the province in Orkin report

Bad news Vancouver: it doesn’t look like the city’s rat problem is going away anytime soon.

Orkin’s Top 20 “Rattiest” Cities report says Vancouver remains number one on their list of the most rat-infested cities in the province.

Vancouver Branch manager Trine Butler says dirty composting bins are causing a huge jump in rodent activity.

“You know, keep our composting areas clean, keep the lids closed, keep it tidy and then wash off the outside of the composting bin,” Butler said, explaining possible remedies to the problem.

Victoria, Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey also made the cut for having the most rats in British Columbia.

Butler says the report is based on rat treatments they’ve conducted throughout the year.