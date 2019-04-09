Environment
April 9, 2019 7:55 pm
Updated: April 9, 2019 7:57 pm

Peachland volunteers collect more than 20 tons of trash

By Online Journalist  Global News

More than 19 tons of metal was collected by volunteers during a community clean-up event in Peachland on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Four tons of garbage was also collected.

Andre Bohemier / ABC Recycling
Volunteers collected more than 20 tons of trash in and around Peachland this past weekend.

April is Community Clean-Up Month in the Valley, and, on Saturday, the ad-hoc volunteers collectively pulled four tons of garbage and more than 19 tons of metal.

The community clean-up event was hosted by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan. Approximately 50 volunteers took part on Saturday.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan

The event, which acted as the official kick-off to clean-up month, was hosted by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

“This event showcases what great work people can do when their pool their collective resources and goodwill,” said Rae Stewart of the Regional Waste Reduction Office.

“We had approximately 50 dedicated volunteers take part in the clean-up. They tackled a number of chronic garbage trouble spots, including the Princeton Avenue corridor, back roads near Spring Lake, the Bedford Trails and beyond.”

Stewart added “volunteers helped yank everything from garbage to unsightly car bodies, appliances, tires, a hot tub, an old boat hull and additional debris out of the bush.”

Stewart gave kudos to those who dedicated their time and elbow grease to make an environmental difference. Stewart also thanked the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association, the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, Okanagan Forestry Task Force, Zip Zone, ABC Recycling and For Less Disposal.

An old boat hull was one of many items pulled by volunteer trash collectors on Saturday near Peachland.

Lee Humphries / Watershed Protection Alliance

Stewart adds it’s not OK to dump or toss anything in the great outdoors.

“Fortunately, there are many that are willing to do something about it and help spread the message: Take care of our beautiful community, don’t sully our natural environment,” said Stewart.

The regional district is encouraging the public to plan their own clean-up, big or small. The regional district says it will provide free litter bags and gloves and arrange to have the garbage picked up.

For more information, contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

