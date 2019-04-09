burning truck
April 9, 2019 4:36 pm
Updated: April 9, 2019 5:11 pm

Oklahoma police officer crawls under burning truck to comfort trapped woman

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: A Tulsa police officer climbed under an overturned truck to calm a woman trapped under the cab, only learning later that the vehicle had caught fire.

A A

A Tulsa, Okla., police officer went beyond the call of duty when he climbed under a burning truck to comfort a woman who was trapped inside.

“I just jumped in there and started talking to her, trying to get her to calm down,” Det. Chad Moyer told a Tulsa newspaper.

“I guess the truck was on fire or caught on fire at some point.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man awarded by Vancouver police for thwarting 2 crimes in 10 minutes

Bodycam footage released by the Tulsa Police Department on April 8 shows Moyer lying underneath the bed of the pickup.

Tulsa World said the pickup rolled onto its roof after it was hit by an SUV driven by a drunk driver.

Moyer and his partner, who were first on the scene, arrived to find a girl had been ejected from the truck.

WATCH: Dramatic video shows woman stealing police car during traffic stop

She told the officers that her friends were still in the vehicle, according to Tulsa World.

The newspaper said there were five occupants in the vehicle and that two had been pinned inside, with one partially ejected.

READ MORE: Man who ran at New Zealand mosque gunman hailed as a hero

Justice Wilson, who was partially ejected but trapped along with another friend under the truck, had reportedly asked Moyer to stay with her.

He refused to get out from underneath the pickup, even after the fire department arrived on the scene.

Wilson and her friend sustained multiple bone fractures, cuts and contusions.

In total, five people were injured in the crash but all of them survived.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burning truck
Chad Moyer
hero police officer
Oklahoma
Oklahoma cop stays with woman trapped under truck
Oklahoma Police
Tulsa
Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa World
United State
Vehicle Crash
Video

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.