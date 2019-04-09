Oklahoma police officer crawls under burning truck to comfort trapped woman

A Tulsa, Okla., police officer went beyond the call of duty when he climbed under a burning truck to comfort a woman who was trapped inside.

“I just jumped in there and started talking to her, trying to get her to calm down,” Det. Chad Moyer told a Tulsa newspaper.

“I guess the truck was on fire or caught on fire at some point.”

Bodycam footage released by the Tulsa Police Department on April 8 shows Moyer lying underneath the bed of the pickup.

Tulsa World said the pickup rolled onto its roof after it was hit by an SUV driven by a drunk driver.

Moyer and his partner, who were first on the scene, arrived to find a girl had been ejected from the truck.

She told the officers that her friends were still in the vehicle, according to Tulsa World.

The newspaper said there were five occupants in the vehicle and that two had been pinned inside, with one partially ejected.

Justice Wilson, who was partially ejected but trapped along with another friend under the truck, had reportedly asked Moyer to stay with her.

He refused to get out from underneath the pickup, even after the fire department arrived on the scene.

Wilson and her friend sustained multiple bone fractures, cuts and contusions.

In total, five people were injured in the crash but all of them survived.