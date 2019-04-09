Montreal Canadiens weigh in on season after missing playoffs

The Montreal Canadiens may have accumulated 25 more points than last season, but the players were having a hard time seeing the glass half full as they leaned out their lockers Tuesday.

The team did not make it to the playoffs this season. However, the Habs’ future is promising as the team’s core is quite young.

“Honestly, it feels worse than last year, when we knew early in the season that we would not play in the playoffs,” said defenseman Jeff Petry.

“We fought until the end. We missed the series by only a few points. This feeling should serve as a motivation for our preparation during the summer.”

The Canadiens beat the odds, scoring 96 points this season on a 44-30-8 record. The team had the most points overall without participating in the playoffs.

The Habs were eliminated last Friday after the Columbus Blue Jackets won in a 3-2 shootout against the New York Rangers.

Coach Claude Julien’s troupe has played only one unimportant game this season, with the team scoring 6-5 in a shootout against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Even if the fishtail end leaves a bitter taste, the experience will be beneficial for the Habs in the long run.

“We sometimes forget that there are a lot of guys who have never played in the playoffs,” said captain Shea Weber.

“It would have been a great experience for them, but all we’ve experienced this season and being so close will help kids realize how difficult it is to qualify for the playoffs.”

During his April 2018 review, general manager Marc Bergevin said he wanted to see the team change its attitude.

From the first day of camp, that’s what the players did. They played with a desire to beat the odds and deliver the goods night after night.

“We had a good start to the season and we took advantage of that momentum,” said Weber.

“We realized how much fun we had, how much more fun it was to play the right way, to play together, for others and, above all, to win games.”

The result was a better offensive than last year and a tighter defense. Goaltender Carey Price has regained his strength and a dozen players have set personal records.

“Some players may not have had such important roles before,” noted Paul Byron when asked about the many broken individual records at the Habs.

“I think Montreal is a special place. The Bell Centre is excited for every game, even on weekdays. There is a lot of media and critics. It takes that to be your best. “

The players were still disappointed. They said the pain will be strong on Wednesday when the playoffs start, but they were still more optimistic than last spring.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Victor Mete and Ryan Poehling represent the team’s future. Nick Suzuki, Alexander Romanov and other young people could quickly become involved with the team’s core, which is also quite young — including Max Domi, Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher.

The Canadiens are also more attractive than last summer for self-employed players without compensation.

“I think with the group we had this season, the young talent that’s already here and the one coming, the organization is in a good position,” said Petry.

“I was talking to the guys and we are an excellent group, there is no ego or negative energy in the locker room, there is nothing but positive. We are moving in the right direction, we must take another step forward.”