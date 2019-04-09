‘The Crown’ has found its Princess Diana

Netflix has crowned Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to become the Princess of Wales, on its drama series The Crown.

Corrin will make her first appearance in the show’s fourth season rather than the upcoming third season as originally planned.

“Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said.

She continued: “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season Four. Filming will begin later this year. pic.twitter.com/kJM6eZlqeY — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 9, 2019

“Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” series creator Peter Morgan said. “As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has in abundance the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the casting choice.

Something about her really reminds me of Princess Diana so excellent choice. Can’t wait to see her portrayal in #TheCrown — JL (@JLnow2) April 9, 2019

OMG DIANA, my queen!!!!! — katie 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@kaaaaaaatie_) April 9, 2019

Do your best, you will play one of the most important woman of this world! Princess Diana – Queen of our hearts! Waiting for season 4! — Luciana (@Luh573) April 9, 2019

Season 3 of The Crown will launch later this year. In the upcoming season, Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, and Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, the role previously played by Matt Smith.

Other Season 3 cast members include Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell and Marion Bailey.