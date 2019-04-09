Kingston’s Alle Arsenault can’t wait to represent Canada on the international stage

Kingston’s Alle Arsenault is heading to the World Powerlifting Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, for June 3-15.

The 17-year-old student at Holy Cross Secondary School won the Canadian junior title on March 5 in Toronto.

By placing in first, she earned a spot on Canada’s national team.

“Representing Canada is a dream come true,” said Arsenault who trains six days a week at the Omega Fitness Club in Kingston.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Allison Lockhart shows what made her Canada’s strongest woman

“Qualifying for the worlds is pushing me to train even harder,” added the multi-sport athlete, who also excels in ice hockey and field hockey with the Holy Cross Crusaders.

“I’m just working out these days, trying to gain more strength and stamina for the upcoming competition. I’m doing well. I’ve recorded some personal bests in my squats, deadlift and bench presses.”

As of now, only five ladies have qualified for the world championships in her age and weight category. Arsenault says qualifying is no easy task.

“Not many 47-kilogram girls can qualify because they need to be able to lift a certain weight, so I’m competing against the very best in the world and right now I’m ranked number three. That motivates me to train even harder.”

READ MORE: WATCH: 11-year-old Alberta powerlifter sets world record

Arsenault credits her mother and boyfriend for getting her interested in powerlifting.

“I got inspired by watching them,” said Arsenault, who plans on graduating from high school this fall.

“I’ve always been interested in working out and getting strong. My mom was a body-builder and she pushed me to do my best. I knew I didn’t want to stand on a stage in a bikini. I wanted to lift heavy weights and that’s what I’m doing.”

Because powerlifting is not a federally funded sport, Arsenault has to pay her own way to Sweden. She works at four jobs, goes to school and trains six days a week. She’s hoping to receive some financial help through a go-fund-me website.

READ MORE: 8 reasons why weight training is incredible for your health

“I’ve been able to save $2,000 dollars on my own but I need $6,000 to get to Europe,” Arsenault said.

“I’m grateful to everyone who pledges what they can to help me live my dream of representing Canada on the international stage.”