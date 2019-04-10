Rick Zamperin: Can anyone stop the Lightning from winning the Stanley Cup?

Now that I’ve hammered out my Stanley Cup playoff picks for the Western Conference, it’s time to switch focus to the east.

Let’s start with the defending champion Washington Capitals, who start their latest playoff run against the Carolina Hurricanes. I don’t anticipate league-leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin and the Caps will have any hiccups against the ‘Canes. Washington won all four games against Carolina in the regular season and will win the series in five.

The resurgent New York Islanders have home-ice advantage in a playoff series for the first time in 31 years when they tangle with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Head coach Barry Trotz has the Isles playing much more responsibly in their own zone, but Sidney Crosby and the top-heavy Penguins’ attack will ultimately prevail in six games.

The Tampa Bay Lightning seem destined for a long playoff run after ripping off an incredible NHL record-tying 62 wins this season. T-Bay takes on Columbus in Round 1. The Blue Jackets have never won a playoff series in franchise history, and that won’t change this year because the Lightning are too talented, too deep and too well coached to go down this early in the post-season. Tampa swept Columbus in their regular-season series (and outscored the Jackets 17-3) and will win this playoff series in five.

For the third time in seven seasons, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in the first round. Last year, I thought Toronto would get the better of the Bs, but Boston took the series in seven. This year, I’m tempted to pick the Bruins, but if Frederik Andersen outduels Tuukka Rask, Toronto will exorcise its demons and take out Boston in six.

"I think with our ability to create opportunities and be able to use time and space, I think that’s the biggest thing. You have to go out there and earn every inch, every foot of ice you can get."@91Tavares on crafting chances in the upcoming series. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/go0gTo6cXI — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 8, 2019

On to Round 2, where we have another Capitals-Penguins classic and the Lightning versus the Maple Leafs.

After being denied a chance at a third straight championship last year, Pittsburgh gets back at Washington and ousts the Caps in seven.

Tampa Bay and Toronto go the distance, making for a raucous two weeks in Maple Leaf Square before the Lightning move on to the Eastern Conference final.

The Bolts and Pens would be a fantastic series, but there can be only one winner, and Tampa rolls on to the final after a six-game series win.

I have Nashville against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final. Smashville versus the boys from the Sunshine State. All things being equal, I truly can’t see any team beating the Lightning four out of seven times, and the same will apply in the final, where Tampa Bay hoists the cup for the second time in franchise history after beating the Predators in six.

Odds are some of my predictions will come true while others will be way off. However it shakes down, I hope you enjoy the playoffs.