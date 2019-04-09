RCMP in Moncton search for suspect of armed robbery at pharmacy

RCMP in Moncton are investigating a reported armed robbery at a pharmacy on Mapleton Road last week.

Police say a man went into the Medicine Shoppe at around 9:30 a.m. on April 3. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife and demanded prescriptions drugs. He was able to get away with some drugs, according to police.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Police Dog Services was called but could not find the suspect.

The man is described as six-feet tall, weighing about 150 to 179 pounds. According to police, he was wearing all black, and was disguised by a black balaclava and dark sunglasses.

Police note the man spoke English without an accent.

Anyone with information about the reported robbery is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.

