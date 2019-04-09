Waterloo region 2nd fastest-growing census metropolitan area in Canada: StatCan

The Waterloo region is the second fastest-growing census metropolitan area (CMA) in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

Last month, the agency released its population estimates for the country and said that the Cambridge-Kitchener-Waterloo area had grown by 2.6 per cent over the course of the year.

It estimated that the region is now home to 567,740, up from 525,267 in 2014.

The fastest-growing CMA was in Peterborough, which grew 3.1 per cent.

The rest of the top five was filled by Ottawa–Gatineau (Ontario part) (2.5 per cent), Windsor (2.5 per cent) and London (2.4 per cent).

Down the road in Toronto, there are plenty of people leaving but StatCan says those numbers are being replaced by increases in temporary and permanent immigration.

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver combined, are now home to more than a third (35.7 per cent) of the country’s population.