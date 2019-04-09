Canada Goose plans to open 6 new stores in Alberta, Ontario, U.S. and Europe

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose announced plans Tuesday to open six new stores, including two in Europe.

The retailer says it plans to open a store in Milan, Italy, and in Paris as well as an additional store in the United States and three more in Canada.

The new Canadian locations will be in Toronto at the CF Sherway Gardens mall, in Edmonton at the West Edmonton Mall, and in Banff, Alta.

The Milan store will be on Via della Spiga in the city’s fashion district, while the Paris store will be on Rue St. Honore, which is also home to some of the world’s top luxury retailers.

The new U.S. store will be in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Mall of America.

Canada Goose currently operates 11 company stores.

