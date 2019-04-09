Canada
April 9, 2019 8:51 am
Updated: April 9, 2019 10:06 am

Police seek missing Peterborough woman

By Global News
Natalie Zwirner was last seen Monday at her residence in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Servicde
Peterborough police continue to search for a missing woman.

Natalie Zwirner, 51, was last seen at her residence around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say about an hour later, she left her residence and is believed to be driving her silver 2012 4-door Honda Civic with Ontario licence plates CDPY708. Police note there is a dent on the passenger side door.

Zwirner is described as between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, 120 pounds with a fit build and medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police service, the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, or call 911.

