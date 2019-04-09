Hamilton had record number of overdose calls in March: paramedics

Hamilton had a record high number of overdose calls in March.

Public Health says there were 83 calls to paramedics for suspected overdoses last month; compared to 33 in March of 2018.

Since January 2017, the majority of cases (73 per cent) were male, and the average age was 36 years.

In 2018, approximately 450 people called 911 for a suspected opioid overdose, which was about 38 per month.

Paramedic Incidents categorized by ward

Ward Count Percent 1 38 3.95% 2 349 36.24% 3 255 26.48% 4 91 9.45% 5 63 6.54% 6 15 1.56% 7 27 2.80% 8 21 2.18% 9 18 1.87% 10 19 1.97% 11 6 0.62% 12 7 0.73% 13 19 1.97% 14 24 2.49% 15 11 1.14%