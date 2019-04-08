World
April 8, 2019 10:46 pm

Diego Maradona fined after dedicating his Mexican soccer club’s win to Nicolas Maduro

By Carlos Pacheco Reuters

Dorados de Sinaloa's head coach, Argentinian Diego Armando Maradona, speaks during a press conference in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 24 November 2018.

EPA/HECTOR DAYER via AP
Diego Maradona has been fined for dedicating a recent victory by his Mexican club to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Mexico’s football federation said on Monday.

The Argentine great, who coaches Dorados de Sinaloa, had dedicated a 3-2 win over Tampico Madero to Maduro and Venezuela in a news conference at the end of last month.

The body said in a statement that Maradona had been fined an unspecified sum for violating the federation’s code of ethics which mandates political neutrality.

Maradona had said he was dedicating the victory to Maduro and Venezuelans caught up in an economic crisis.

He also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.

