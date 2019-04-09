Rural long-term care facility northwest of Kingston ready to expand

A long-term care facility in our region is getting ready for a major expansion.

Maple View Lodge in Athens, about an hour northwest of Kingston, is getting 132 additional beds as part of the provincial government’s recent funding for long-term care. The expansion is expected to triple the number of beds in the nursing home.

“We’re optimistic that we can get rolling as soon as the weather improves and see progress happening over the next 24 months,” said Linda Chaplin, lodge administrator.

Chaplin says the current building, some of which dates back to 1895, will eventually become seniors housing and assisted living as a part of a “campus of care.” The new facility will be built on the Maple View Lodge property, and the nearly $54 million redevelopment will see beds jump from 60 to 192.

Athens mayor Herb Scott says the expansion announcement is tremendous.

“It’ll mean a place for people to go, not only for the people of the Township of Athens but for all the united counties and from people all over,” Scott said.

The Maple View Lodge redevelopment is one of 16 projects announced by the government that will add an additional 1,150 new long-term care beds across Ontario.