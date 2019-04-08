Trial begins for man accused in violent Edmonton road rage attack

Jared Matthew Eliasson, who was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after what police called a “vicious road rage” incident in March 2017, is standing trial before a judge.

On March 7, 2017, a 34-year-old woman suffered two broken arms after being attacked outside her vehicle in southeast Edmonton.

Eliasson, who was 29 at the time, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing a dangerous weapon and mischief to a vehicle.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the accused stopped the Pontiac Wave he was driving at 87 Street and 76 Avenue sometime before 7 a.m. The victim drove up behind him and honked her horn several times and yelled: “Move.” The agreed statement of facts says the accused looked over his shoulder and drove his vehicle forward. The victim drove past and drove to her home several blocks away.

She was assaulted as she stood outside her vehicle and was taken to hospital by ambulance, court documents show.

The victim suffered “significant injuries in the course of the assault” and “required multiple surgeries, including the insertion of metal plates into her arms.”

Eliasson appeared in an Edmonton courtroom on Monday and witnesses also took the stand.

One individual who testified was a man who runs a newspaper delivery company. He said Eliasson was tasked with delivering newspapers in the King Edward Park area at the time of the attack.

Court also heard from an Edmonton police officer, who testified he found a crowbar and large knife in the Pontiac car parked in front of Eliasson’s house. An agreed statement of facts said the Pontiac is registered to Eliasson’s mother, who gave him permission to drive it that day. That officer also said he found a grey and blue toque in Eliasson’s house during the execution of a search warrant.

Dashcam video from the victim’s vehicle captured footage of a man EPS believes is Eliasson. Police released it two years ago as part of a plea for tips from the public during the early stages of the investigation.

The defence says while Eliasson was the man in the car blocking the victim and was the man captured in the dashcam video, he was not the attacker.

Court heard that when the victim was asked to look at a photo lineup, she identified two men, neither of whom were Eliasson.

The trial expected to last nine days. The victim is expected to take stand later Monday afternoon.

— With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News