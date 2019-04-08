Brandon man arrested in stabbing with beer bottle that sent Winnipegger to hospital

A Brandon man is behind bars after a gruesome stabbing incident in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday morning.

Police said the 56-year-old victim met the suspect Saturday evening and they hung out at a suite in the 300 block of York Avenue, when the suspect suddenly attacked the victim with a beer bottle, smashing it over the victim’s head and stabbing him repeatedly in the upper body.

The suspect then stole the victim’s bag and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he needed more than 50 stitches and staples to close his wounds.

Police found and arrested the suspect on Hargrave Street shortly afterward.

Jared Gerlinger, 21, faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with conditions.

