Hamilton man arrested for sexual assault, police believe there are more victims

A 61-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and Hamilton Police believe there may be more victims.

Police say a youth went to a home in central Hamilton on March 26 and was given cannabis before he was allegedly sexually assaulted.

During the investigation, police learned about another youth who had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between December 2017 and last May.

Leonard Bekendam of Hamilton has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Sexual Interference.

Police say they have also received information that Bekendam, who is previously from the Brant County and Brantford area, has sexually assaulted other youth who have not yet been identified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jamie Moore of the Child Abuse Unit by calling 905-546-3855.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.