Mike’s Monday Outlook: We won’t see snow, but temperatures stay cool

It’s nice to see the snow leaving but don’t expect to break out the shorts and sandals just yet.

It’s going to be a cool week around southern Manitoba but at least there isn’t more snow coming. South of the border, that’s a different story.

Towards the middle of the week, a strong low pressure system will develop and then begin moving through South Dakota and Minnesota and towards the Great Lakes.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western MN and parts of the northern and central Plains where the best potential for blizzard conditions will be found Wed night-Thu. The watch will likely be expanded later when confidence increases in the location of the rain/snow line. pic.twitter.com/rOXCWOZrzk — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 8, 2019

Heavy snow will not be a factor in southern Manitoba. However, northern winds through the better part of the week with high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will keep things fairly sunny but on the cooler side.