Ammonia leak forces closure of Cobourg Community Centre

An ammonia leak on Monday morning forced the closure of the Cobourg Community Centre.

According to the town’s municipal website, town staff were alerted to the issue via the centre’s ammonia sensor equipment. Staff quickly isolated the issue and are working with the Cobourg Fire Department to assess the scene.

“At no time was any occupant of the building at risk,” the town statement reads.

An ambulance was on standby in the parking lot as a precaution.

All morning classes have been cancelled. The building remains closed until further notice.

The cause of the leak has yet to be determined.

