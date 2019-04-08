OPP bust large meth lab in rural town north of Belleville

Provincial police took down what they called a large meth lab in a small town north of Belleville, Ont., over the weekend.

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area were arrested after OPP executed a search warrant at a home in Eldorado, Ont., on Saturday.

READ MORE: Major drug bust across Greater Toronto Area has Kingston connection: police

According to OPP, a large-scale operation was being run on the secluded property.

Officers were geared up in hazmat suits over the weekend to deal with the extensive amount of chemicals allegedly found on the property.

The OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and paramedics were also on the scene to help police.

READ MORE: Four arrested after fentanyl, meth seized from island residence north of Peterborough

Thanh Nguyen, 65, of Hamilton, Nhu Cong Nguy, 50, from North York and Khanh Pham, 34, from Mississauga were all charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and producing methamphetamines.

OPP also searched two homes in Hamilton, one in North York and another in Mississauga, however no other arrests were made.

As of Monday, the house in Eldorado was still under police supervision while authorities waited for a disposal company to deal with the chemicals.

Police in the OPP’s central region say that in recent months, they have found several chemical dump sites from nearby meth labs like the one found near Eldorado.

More to come.