Solange drops out of Coachella, festival cites ‘production delays’

Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, better known as Solange, has cancelled her performance at the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

The annual festival is set to take place between the weekends of April 12 and 21. Solange’s cancellation comes less than a week before her performance — she was set to hit the stage this Saturday.

The news was confirmed via Twitter by Coachella, which cited “major production delays.”

“She sends her sincerest apologies and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future,” added the festival.

The sudden, unexpected cancellation has left many fans questioning whether Coachella’s statement was authentic as it was made with very little notice.

While neither Solange, 32, nor any of her representatives have commented on the matter yet, her live shows are often known for their high level of production quality.

The announcement came the same day Netflix announced Homecoming — a deeper look into Solange’s older sister, Beyoncé‘s 2018 performance at the same festival. Talk about bad timing.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande were announced as the headlining acts for the massive six-day event back in January.

Other acts scheduled to perform over the next two weekends at the Empire Polo Club include Janelle Monáe, The 1975, Anderson .Paak, Weezer and Khalid, among many others.

While many believe Solange stands perpetually in the shadow of her older sister, the singer’s talents do not go unnoticed.

She dropped her latest album, When I Get Home (2019), on March 1. It features 19 tracks and, upon its release, received critical acclaim across the globe.

The long-awaited followup to 2016’s A Seat at the Table — her breakthrough record — features a variety of contributions from the likes of Gucci Mane, Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, the Creator, among many others.

When I Get Home is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Solange has no scheduled Canadian concerts, although she is soon expected to announce a tour.

Solange summer festival dates 2019

May 30 —Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

May 31 — Warsaw, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival

June 1 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 6 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto

June 9 — Manchester, England @ Parklife Festival

June 14 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 12 — London, England @ Lovebox Festival

