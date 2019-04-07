Southern Quebec under freezing rain warning

It appears weather makers may not have received the memo about spring’s arrival over two weeks ago, with winter weather expected to hit overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

The weather agency says between five and 15 millimetres of ice buildup is to be expected with freezing rain beginning overnight Sunday and continuing Monday.

The Outaouais region and areas north of the St. Lawrence River are excepted to see the most ice accumulation.

Several parts of the province are also under a snowfall warning, including Abitibi, Beauce, the Eastern Townships, Drummondville, Lanuadière, Mont-Tremblant and the Quebec City area.

Some areas could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

Officials are reminding motorists to adapt their driving to the prevailing weather conditions.