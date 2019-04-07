Fog advisory issued for parts of central and northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of central and northern Alberta on Sunday morning, warning drivers to “be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

“An area of dense fog is persisting across north-central Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The fog was expected to dissipate on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Fog advisories lifted after ‘near-zero visibility’ in Calgary, parts of central Alberta eases

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fog.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.