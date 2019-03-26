‘Near-zero visibility’ triggers fog advisory for Calgary, parts of central Alberta

The city of Calgary and areas to the north of it were placed under a fog advisory Monday night as Environment Canada warned near-zero visibility conditions were expected or already occurring in areas.

“Fog is expected to persist through the night,” the weather agency said on its website. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

The advisories come after weekend fog created dangerous driving conditions in parts of central Alberta and even grounded flights at Edmonton International Airport.

