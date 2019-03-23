Near zero-visibility fog grounds flights at Edmonton airport

People in the Edmonton area and across central Alberta woke to almost zero-visibility fog Saturday morning, prompting an advisory from Environment Canada and grounding flights at the airport.

The weather agency said areas of dense fog with near-zero visibility will persist until around noon.

The advisory stretched from the Fort Saskatchewan and Vegreville area south to the Drumheller area. It included the Edmonton region and extended east to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. Drivers are advised to turn on their headlights.

Flights cancelled, delayed at EIA

Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed at the Edmonton International Airport, where operations ground to a halt. Spokesperson Traci Bednard said the fog had significant impact.

“This morning, no arriving flights or departing flights have been able to operate and, or course, that’s a particular challenge for us because we’re in the middle of spring break. So certainly a lot of people here waiting for those flights.”

Bednard said it is unusual for the fog to last so long. She said there are strict safety regulations for fog and visibility.

“If the fog is at a certain level, then flights can’t operate in or out. We have seen the fog since early this morning and although from time to time it’s improved a small bit, it has not improved enough for flights to operate,” she said around 11 a.m.

Those scheduled to travel on Saturday are advised to check their flight status.

At the same time, the Air Quality Health Index was at a five out of 10, or moderate risk, in the Edmonton region on Saturday morning.

The air quality has been reduced since Thursday, when a special air quality statement was issued due to increased pollution levels in the region.

The Alberta government said people should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they were experiencing adverse symptoms.

