Mark Matthews has four points in Saskatchewan Rush’s win over Colorado Mammoth

Mark Matthews scored twice and added two assists to power the Saskatchewan Rush (7-6) past the Colorado Mammoth (6-8) 9-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.

Ryan Keenan and Robert Church had two goals apiece for the Rush, while Ben McIntosh, Jeff Shattler and Scott Campbell rounded out the attack.

Adam Shute made 25 saves for the win.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush heading to NLL playoffs after win over Vancouver Warriors

“This was a big one for us,” Rush forward Mark Matthews said.

“San Diego losing a couple this weekend helps us. We want first place and get home-floor advantage the whole way in the playoffs and this is a start. All week we talked about going hard and playing hard and we did that tonight.”

Cory Vitarelli had a pair of goals and set up another to lead the Mammoth, while Jeff Wittig scored twice and Ryan Lee had four assists.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bandits battle back to top Saskatchewan Rush in overtime

Chris Wardle, Kyle Killen and Julian Garritano also found the back of the net.

Dillon Ward stopped 46 shots for the Mammoth.

The Rush did not score on their three power plays and the Mammoth was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Rush welcomes the San Diego Seals next Friday.