Suspect arrested for attempted murder after man was critically injured in North York assault

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested after a man sustained life-threatening injuries from an assault in North York late Friday night.

Officers said around 11:45 p.m. on Apr. 5, a man was riding a bike in the area of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, near Yonge and Steeles, when he was struck by an object and knocked to the ground.

Police have now arrested and charged 40-year-old Sang Hyun Jun of Toronto for attempted murder in the incident.

Officers said the suspect fled the area on foot after the alleged assault. The victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with additional information to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.