April 7, 2019 10:45 am
Updated: April 7, 2019 10:46 am

Video shows Halifax fire crews swiftly extinguishing camper van blaze

WATCH: Firefighting crews in Halifax were called to Walnut St. where they found a VW camper van completely engulfed in flames before managing to put out the fire.

Stunning video has emerged of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews battling a vehicle fire on a residential street Saturday.

The video, courtesy of Craig Ferguson, shows fire crews arriving to find a fully engulfed VW camper van located in the 1600 block of Walnut Street.

Bright orange and red flames can be seen arcing out of the roof of the vehicle along with the front and rear windows.

As crews focus their hoses on the vehicle, the flames quickly turn to smoke, filling the street and ending the video.

Officials with Halifax Fire said their response was “routine” and that the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Two engines were dispatched to the blaze.

Police confirmed that they did not attend the scene.

