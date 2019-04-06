Investigations
April 6, 2019 9:04 pm

Lethbridge police investigating after body found in Galt Gardens

By Videographer  Global News

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating after a body was found at the Galt Gardens on Saturday.

Chris Chacon/Global News
A A

Lethbridge police are investigating a non-suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in Galt Gardens on Saturday.

The body was found by Galt Gardens security, according to officers.

In the evening, police had a section of the park blocked off and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
female body found
forensic unit
Galt Gardens
Galt Gardens body
Galt Gardens body found
Lethbridge body found
Lethbridge Police
LPS body found
lps investigation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.