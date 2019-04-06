Lethbridge police investigating after body found in Galt Gardens
Lethbridge police are investigating a non-suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in Galt Gardens on Saturday.
The body was found by Galt Gardens security, according to officers.
In the evening, police had a section of the park blocked off and asked the public to stay away from the area.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
More to come.
