Body found after downtown Lethbridge apartment building fire, police investigating

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a “sudden death” after a body was found following an early morning fire in the city’s downtown.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the Landmark building along the 500 block of 6 Street S. at 4:23 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

“Three stations and 22 firefighters attended,” police said in a news release. “Fire crews extinguished the fire, which was isolated to one unit. The body of one person was located inside.”

Some of the building’s residents weren’t allowed back in their homes immediately following the fire because of heavy smoke, however, all residents were allowed back in later Saturday morning and no other injuries were reported.

In addition to the police investigation, fire investigators also continue to probe the incident.

