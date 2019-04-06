Toronto Raptors president hosts Trudeau to discuss helping city’s youth

Toronto’s black business leaders have met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how the federal government can further help the city’s youth.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri hosted the meeting on Saturday, as well as a practice for youth with some members of the playoff-bound basketball team.

Joining in on the practice was Xavier Trudeau, the prime minister’s 11-year-old son.

Ujiri says nearly a dozen prominent leaders in the black community expressed with Trudeau their concerns, struggles and successes.

He later told 20 invited youth that they can succeed in life even if they don’t become professional athletes.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Ahmed Hussen says the black leaders talked about entrepreneurship and access to money for innovation and startups.

Hussen says they also talked about an incubation system to help everyone, not just a few.