April 6, 2019 11:33 am

Burlington phenom Shane Wright goes No. 1 in OHL Draft

Shane Wright looks forward to the challenge of improving the fortunes of the Kingston Frontenacs.

Burlington’s Shane Wright has been selected No. 1 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in Saturday’s Ontario Hockey League draft.

The 15-year-old phenom was granted exceptional status to enter the draft a year early.

NHL stars Connor McDavid, John Tavares and Aaron Ekblad were also granted exceptional player status by the OHL.

Wright, a six-foot, 179-pound centre, had 150 points in 72 games this season with the OHL Cup champion Don Mills Flyers.

The Hamilton Bulldogs selected centre Ryan Winterton with the No. 8 overall pick.

Winterton recorded 38 goals and 34 assists in 36 games with the Whitby Wildcats this season.

