Burlington phenom Shane Wright goes No. 1 in OHL Draft
Burlington’s Shane Wright has been selected No. 1 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in Saturday’s Ontario Hockey League draft.
The 15-year-old phenom was granted exceptional status to enter the draft a year early.
NHL stars Connor McDavid, John Tavares and Aaron Ekblad were also granted exceptional player status by the OHL.
Wright, a six-foot, 179-pound centre, had 150 points in 72 games this season with the OHL Cup champion Don Mills Flyers.
The Hamilton Bulldogs selected centre Ryan Winterton with the No. 8 overall pick.
Winterton recorded 38 goals and 34 assists in 36 games with the Whitby Wildcats this season.
