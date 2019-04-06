Burlington phenom Shane Wright goes No. 1 in OHL Draft

Burlington’s Shane Wright has been selected No. 1 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in Saturday’s Ontario Hockey League draft.

The 15-year-old phenom was granted exceptional status to enter the draft a year early.

It's official! Shane Wright is the First overall selection in the 2019 @OHLHockey Priority Selection and is now a member of the Kingston Frontenacs! Welcome to Kingston, Shane! DETAILS: https://t.co/Wq1OECKIrM pic.twitter.com/v9BkdYbtGo — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 5, 2019

NHL stars Connor McDavid, John Tavares and Aaron Ekblad were also granted exceptional player status by the OHL.

READ MORE: Shane Wright looks forward to helping the Kingston Frontenacs improve

Wright, a six-foot, 179-pound centre, had 150 points in 72 games this season with the OHL Cup champion Don Mills Flyers.

The Hamilton Bulldogs selected centre Ryan Winterton with the No. 8 overall pick.

Winterton recorded 38 goals and 34 assists in 36 games with the Whitby Wildcats this season.