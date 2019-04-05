New York man charged after Ilhan Omar’s office received a threatening call
A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.
Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.
The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.
The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.
Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.
