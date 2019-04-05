World
April 5, 2019 11:56 pm

New York man charged after Ilhan Omar’s office received a threatening call

By Staff The Associated Press

Democratic Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar attends an address by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (unseen) at a joint meeting of the US Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 03 April 2019.

EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS via AP
A A

A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.

WATCH: March 7 — House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism and bigotry

Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.

READ MORE: Trump defends Jeanine Pirro after comments on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab

The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.

Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ilhan Omar
ilhan omar threat charges
ilhan omar threat suspect
ilhan omar threatened
ilhan omar threatened charges
ilhan omar threats
ilhan omar threats suspect
threat ilhan omar

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.