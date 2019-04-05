World
April 5, 2019 5:26 pm

‘Our country is full’: Trump says immigration system overwhelmed

By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
A A

Eager to make border security a central campaign issue, President Donald Trump consulted with immigration agents in a California border city Friday while insisting that the nation’s immigration system was overburdened and declaring that “our country is full.”

READ MORE: Trump backtracks on threat to close Mexico border, says he may impose auto tariffs


Story continues below

The political battle over the border ignited again just as Air Force One touched down in Calexico, not far from Mexico, as California and 19 other states that are suing Trump over his declaration requested a court order to stop money from being diverted to fund the project. But Trump, who has placed hard-line immigration policy at the heart of his administration, declared that his move, which included vetoing a congressional vote and some opposition from his own party, was necessary.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
border wall
Donald Trump
Mexico
mexico border
migrants
our country is full
Trump immigration
U.S. Border
U.S. Immigration
U.S.-Mexico

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.