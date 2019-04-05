Kelowna RCMP investigate two-vehicle crash involving police truck

Kelowna RCMP says a 57-year-old man is being investigated for impaired and dangerous driving after a two-vehicle accident on Thursday that involved an unmarked police truck.

The accident happened along a stretch of Dilworth Drive that becomes Rifle Road at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Sgt. Bryce Petersen with Central Okanagan Traffic Services describes what led to a 2-vehicle crash on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna involving an on duty police officer. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/0sQjONvpKL — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

According to police, a northbound grey SUV crossed the centre line and crashed into the southbound white police truck. The SUV reportedly collided with the left side of the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

After the impact, the truck hit a light post before coming to rest on the sidewalk in the southbound lane.

Driving the RCMP truck was a female officer, who was taken to hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the accident, Global News was told she was suffering from shock.

“While officers were speaking with the male driver, they formed the opinion that the male was impaired by either drugs or alcohol and he was detained at the scene for further investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“A drug recognition expert was called to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Police say they are continuing their investigation and are asking witnesses to contact them at 250-762-3300.