Kelowna RCMP investigate two-vehicle crash involving police truck
Kelowna RCMP says a 57-year-old man is being investigated for impaired and dangerous driving after a two-vehicle accident on Thursday that involved an unmarked police truck.
The accident happened along a stretch of Dilworth Drive that becomes Rifle Road at approximately 11:25 a.m.
READ MORE: Two-vehicle accident involving Kelowna RCMP truck may have been caused by impairment
According to police, a northbound grey SUV crossed the centre line and crashed into the southbound white police truck. The SUV reportedly collided with the left side of the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
After the impact, the truck hit a light post before coming to rest on the sidewalk in the southbound lane.
Driving the RCMP truck was a female officer, who was taken to hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the accident, Global News was told she was suffering from shock.
WATCH BELOW: Two vehicle crash involved on-duty police officer in Kelowna
“While officers were speaking with the male driver, they formed the opinion that the male was impaired by either drugs or alcohol and he was detained at the scene for further investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.
“A drug recognition expert was called to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.”
Police say they are continuing their investigation and are asking witnesses to contact them at 250-762-3300.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.