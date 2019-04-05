Winnipeg Jets single-game playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Winnipeg Jets fans will have no shortage of choices to go playoff crazy.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Friday that single-game tickets for the first two home games of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be made available to the general public Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The opening round schedule will be announced by the National Hockey League at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Individual tickets range from $161 to $444 per game (inclusive of facility fee, service charge and GST) and can be purchased online at winnipegjets.com/tickets. There is a strict limit of four tickets per person for each game.

Tickets for additional home games during the first round will also be made available as those games become necessary.

Tickets for the first two home game whiteout street parties go on sale at noon on Monday.

Street party tickets are $5 each, with all proceeds distributed by the United Way to aid local agencies dealing with addiction, homelessness, and mental health. There will be a limit of four tickets per person and they can be purchased online at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

Jets fans can purchase tickets for the whiteout viewing parties at Bell MTS Place for the first two opening round away games. Those tickets will be $10 each with a limit of eight per person and net proceeds will benefit the True North Youth Foundation.

Tickets for future first round viewing parties, if necessary, will be made available once games are confirmed.

