April 5, 2019 2:19 pm

Two dead after salmonella outbreak at Winnipeg personal care home

By The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg personal care home has taken extra precautions due to a salmonella outbreak.

Tests are being done to confirm whether salmonella bacteria caused the deaths of two residents of a Winnipeg personal care home.

Golden West Centennial Lodge says it’s been notified that three people tested positive last month for salmonella.

Two of them died in hospital while the third person recovered.

Special measures that were put in place at the home while the outbreak was investigated were lifted on Tuesday.

