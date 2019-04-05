Bike brigade launched to clean up improperly discarded needles, garbage in downtown Vernon

The City of Vernon is launching a new program through its Community Safety Office to deal with improperly discarded needles and other garbage in local “hot spots.”

Starting on April 8, the Folks on Spokes pilot project will begin.

READ MORE: Public in Kelowna encouraged to pick up discarded needles

“There are two parts to the program,” said Vernon Community Safety Office co-ordinator Rachael Zubick. “One is the activation of the Sharps Hotline, a dedicated phone line where people can report improperly discarded needles for pickup. The second part is the daily cleanup, where a team will focus on emerging or known hot spots in the downtown (area) between 8 and 10 a.m.”

The program will operate Monday to Friday until October.

Funding for the program is being provided by the City of Vernon after it received a request from the Activate Safety Task Force asking for support for businesses dealing with discarded needles and garbage.

The program will be staffed by people who have lived with substance abuse issues.

The Sharps Hotline number is 250-550-7841.

READ MORE: Okanagan mom steps on used needle during beach trip

It will be monitored from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday to Friday.

After hours, calls to the number will be forwarded to Vernon Bylaw Compliance.