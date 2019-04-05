March brought a mix of cold and warm weather, precipitation to Waterloo region

March came in like a lion and went out like a lion, according to University of Waterloo weather station co-ordinator Frank Seglenieks.

The first nine days of March were so cold that they pushed the average temperature for the month — 2.6 C — one degree below what the Waterloo region would normally see this time of year. Seglenieks says that if you took away the first nine days of last month, the average temperature would have been two degrees higher.

After those nine days, the rest of March was warm and dry until the very end, he added.

READ MORE: December was warmer than usual for Waterloo region

Last weekend, the Waterloo region received 13 centimetres of snow, which was almost as much as was recorded by the weather station over the rest of the month (17 centimetres).

The total precipitation of 63.6 millimetres for the month finished slightly ahead of the long-term average of 61 millimetres.