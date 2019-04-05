Weather
April 5, 2019 12:15 pm

March brought a mix of cold and warm weather, precipitation to Waterloo region

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

According to the University of Waterloo weather station, the first nine days of March 2019 were unseasonably cold.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

March came in like a lion and went out like a lion, according to University of Waterloo weather station co-ordinator Frank Seglenieks.

The first nine days of March were so cold that they pushed the average temperature for the month — 2.6 C — one degree below what the Waterloo region would normally see this time of year. Seglenieks says that if you took away the first nine days of last month, the average temperature would have been two degrees higher.

After those nine days, the rest of March was warm and dry until the very end, he added.

READ MORE: December was warmer than usual for Waterloo region

Last weekend, the Waterloo region received 13 centimetres of snow, which was almost as much as was recorded by the weather station over the rest of the month (17 centimetres).

The total precipitation of 63.6 millimetres for the month finished slightly ahead of the long-term average of 61 millimetres.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 weather waterloo
Cambridge weather
Cambridge weather March Frank Seglenieks
Frank Seglenieks
Kitchener weather
Kitchener weather March
Waterloo Region
Waterloo regoin
Waterloo weather
Waterloo weather march
Waterloo Weather Station

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.