Crime
April 5, 2019 10:59 am

Crown recommends 14 years without parole for Quebec mother who killed daughters

By The Canadian Press

Adele Sorella at the Laval courthouse during jury selection on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

David Sedell/Global News
Crown prosecutors say a Quebec mother convicted in the killings of her two young daughters should spend 14 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Prosecutor Simon Lapierre said Friday it’s important to denounce Adele Sorella’s crimes because they were committed against young children.

On March 5, a jury found the 53-year-old guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8.

The girls were found dead in the family home in Laval on March 31, 2009.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

Sorella testified during her trial that she had little memory of the day when her daughters were found dead. And medical experts testifying for the defence said Sorella experienced a dissociative episode the day of the killings.

Sorella’s lawyers are appealing her conviction, arguing the verdicts were unreasonable and not supported by the evidence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

