Crown recommends 14 years without parole for Quebec mother who killed daughters

Crown prosecutors say a Quebec mother convicted in the killings of her two young daughters should spend 14 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

READ MORE: Adele Sorella found guilty of second-degree murder in daughters’ deaths

Prosecutor Simon Lapierre said Friday it’s important to denounce Adele Sorella’s crimes because they were committed against young children.

On March 5, a jury found the 53-year-old guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8.

READ MORE: Quebec mother accused of killing daughters says she has ‘no recollection of what happened’

The girls were found dead in the family home in Laval on March 31, 2009.

WATCH BELOW: Jury selection in Laval murder trial

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

READ MORE: Laval woman accused of killing her children testifies in court

Sorella testified during her trial that she had little memory of the day when her daughters were found dead. And medical experts testifying for the defence said Sorella experienced a dissociative episode the day of the killings.

Sorella’s lawyers are appealing her conviction, arguing the verdicts were unreasonable and not supported by the evidence.